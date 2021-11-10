International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) PT Raised to $57.00

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) had its price objective lifted by Credit Suisse Group from $36.00 to $57.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 76.69% from the stock’s previous close.

IGT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of International Game Technology from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on International Game Technology in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.71.

NYSE:IGT opened at $32.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a PE ratio of 248.15 and a beta of 2.10. International Game Technology has a fifty-two week low of $9.55 and a fifty-two week high of $32.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.22.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $984.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $981.00 million. International Game Technology had a net margin of 0.71% and a negative return on equity of 3.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that International Game Technology will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in International Game Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of International Game Technology by 320.1% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of International Game Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of International Game Technology during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in International Game Technology by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 42.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Game Technology Company Profile

International Game Technology Plc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electronic gaming equipment, software, and network systems. It operates through the Global Lottery and Global Gaming segments. The Global Lottery segment has responsibility for the worldwide traditional lottery and iLottery business, including sales, operations, product development, technology, and support.

