International General Insurance (IGIC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

International General Insurance (NASDAQ:IGIC) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 11th.

International General Insurance (NASDAQ:IGIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. International General Insurance had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 12.05%. The business had revenue of $89.80 million during the quarter.

Shares of IGIC stock opened at $8.40 on Wednesday. International General Insurance has a twelve month low of $6.75 and a twelve month high of $11.05. The company has a market cap of $410.63 million, a P/E ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 0.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.79.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.5%. International General Insurance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.55%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in International General Insurance stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:IGIC) by 40.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,371 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,696 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in International General Insurance were worth $153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.61% of the company’s stock.

About International General Insurance

International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of commercial insurance and re-insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Long-tail, Specialty Short-tail, and Reinsurance. The Specialty Long-tail segment includes the casualty business, financial institutions line of business, and marine liability line of business.

