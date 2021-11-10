Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) Given a C$20.25 Price Target at Raymond James

Raymond James set a C$20.25 target price on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on IIP.UN. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.00 to C$20.25 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.75 to C$18.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.50 to C$18.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.50 to C$19.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$19.56.

Shares of IIP.UN stock opened at C$18.43 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$17.52 and its 200-day moving average price is C$16.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.22. The stock has a market cap of C$2.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.98. Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of C$12.96 and a twelve month high of C$18.64.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0271 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.34%.

In other news, Director Paul Bouzanis sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.50, for a total transaction of C$1,225,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 305,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$5,352,007.50.

InterRent REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent's strategy is to expand its portfolio primarily within markets that have exhibited stable market vacancies, sufficient suites available to attain the critical mass necessary to implement an efficient portfolio management structure and, offer opportunities for accretive acquisitions.

