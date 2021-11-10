Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM) Reaches New 52-Week High at $38.99

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $38.99 and last traded at $38.84, with a volume of 19179 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.84.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.94.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were paid a $0.172 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 17.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,380,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,106,000 after purchasing an additional 206,940 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 27,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF during the first quarter worth $825,000. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF during the first quarter worth $270,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 277.9% during the second quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,635,000 after purchasing an additional 32,979 shares during the period.

About Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM)

PowerShares Dividend Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Broad Dividend Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a diversified group of dividend paying companies. These companies have increased their annual dividend for 10 or more consecutive fiscal years.

