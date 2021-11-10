Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI) Reaches New 1-Year High at $150.90

Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $150.90 and last traded at $150.01, with a volume of 74070 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $149.75.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $132.49 and a 200-day moving average of $126.48.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PSI. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF by 304.2% during the third quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 424,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,109,000 after purchasing an additional 319,151 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF during the first quarter worth $15,470,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF by 455.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,024,000 after purchasing an additional 38,479 shares during the last quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF during the second quarter worth $4,080,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF by 34.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 120,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,472,000 after purchasing an additional 30,945 shares during the last quarter.

PowerShares Dynamic Semiconductors Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Semiconductors Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

