Invesco Ltd. Acquires 427,398 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 22.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,344,166 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 427,398 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.40% of EOG Resources worth $195,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in EOG Resources by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,501,623 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $288,359,000 after purchasing an additional 358,584 shares during the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 113,212 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $9,446,000 after acquiring an additional 3,279 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 478.2% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 165,069 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $13,773,000 after acquiring an additional 136,522 shares during the period. First United Bank Trust acquired a new stake in EOG Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Finally, Icon Advisers Inc. Co. acquired a new stake in EOG Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,673,000. 86.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on EOG shares. Benchmark started coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.91.

Shares of EOG stock opened at $97.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market cap of $56.82 billion, a PE ratio of 18.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $83.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.53. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.57 and a 1-year high of $98.20.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 17.36%. EOG Resources’s revenue was up 112.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This is a boost from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.91%.

EOG Resources announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 4th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the energy exploration company to buy up to 9.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

