Invesco Ltd. Boosts Stake in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 73.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,212,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 514,553 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.73% of Nasdaq worth $213,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nasdaq during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Nasdaq by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nasdaq in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in Nasdaq in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $127,000. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new position in Nasdaq in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $149,000. 71.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on NDAQ. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $206.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $193.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $241.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nasdaq has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.04.

Nasdaq stock opened at $210.81 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $199.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $184.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $35.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.73 and a beta of 0.82. Nasdaq, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $122.23 and a fifty-two week high of $214.96.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $838.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $833.05 million. Nasdaq had a net margin of 19.56% and a return on equity of 18.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is presently 31.49%.

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.81, for a total value of $205,810.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Lars Ottersgard sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.42, for a total transaction of $765,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,479 shares of company stock worth $1,859,725. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information and public & private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Services, Corporate Services, Information Services and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes its equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, FICC and trade management services businesses.

Featured Story: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDAQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.