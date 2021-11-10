Invesco Ltd. Cuts Stock Holdings in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Invesco Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) by 30.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,779,598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,195,215 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $200,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in A. O. Smith during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of A. O. Smith in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of A. O. Smith in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $97,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 139.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 1,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV purchased a new position in shares of A. O. Smith in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000. 74.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AOS. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.20.

NYSE:AOS opened at $78.71 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. A. O. Smith Co. has a twelve month low of $52.08 and a twelve month high of $79.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $68.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.45. The company has a market cap of $12.53 billion, a PE ratio of 26.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.16.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.14. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The business had revenue of $914.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $854.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that A. O. Smith Co. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. This is a boost from A. O. Smith’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is presently 38.75%.

In related news, VP Robert J. Heideman sold 9,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.49, for a total value of $716,240.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Idelle K. Wolf sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.78, for a total transaction of $74,780.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

A. O. Smith Company Profile

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks and water treatment products. It operates through the following two segments: North America and Rest of World. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks.

