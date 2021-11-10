Invesco Ltd. Has $205.84 Million Stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 15.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,430,482 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 876,931 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.46% of Schlumberger worth $205,841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SLB. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in Schlumberger during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 436.1% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,115 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 907 shares during the period. 76.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $28.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. HSBC upgraded Schlumberger from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $18.10 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $48.00 price target (up from $38.00) on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Oddo Bhf began coverage on Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.50 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Schlumberger has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.72.

SLB stock opened at $34.14 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $47.89 billion, a PE ratio of 29.18 and a beta of 2.29. Schlumberger Limited has a 1-year low of $17.16 and a 1-year high of $36.87.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36. The firm had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.94 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 7.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is 42.74%.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration; Reservoir Performance; Well Construction; and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

