Invesco Ltd. Has $210.09 Million Stock Position in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Invesco Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,912,986 shares of the company’s stock after selling 179,033 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $210,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 29.6% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 27,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after buying an additional 6,248 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 48.1% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,796,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,904,000 after buying an additional 583,818 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in Molson Coors Beverage in the second quarter valued at about $25,581,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 6.2% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 917,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,234,000 after purchasing an additional 53,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Molson Coors Beverage in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. 81.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Molson Coors Beverage news, Director Louis Vachon bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $46.04 per share, for a total transaction of $138,120.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TAP opened at $45.69 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.06. Molson Coors Beverage has a twelve month low of $40.84 and a twelve month high of $61.48. The company has a market cap of $9.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.18, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.22. Molson Coors Beverage had a positive return on equity of 6.22% and a negative net margin of 3.69%. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on TAP shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.91.

About Molson Coors Beverage

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The Europe segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the U.K., various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

