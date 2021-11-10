Invesco Ltd. Increases Stock Position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 11.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,448,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 356,453 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $191,850,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OKE. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of ONEOK by 26.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 229,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,051,000 after acquiring an additional 48,432 shares during the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC grew its position in shares of ONEOK by 2.4% during the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 162,828 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,249,000 after acquiring an additional 3,793 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ONEOK during the first quarter worth approximately $1,218,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of ONEOK by 42.5% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 493,750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,013,000 after acquiring an additional 147,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of ONEOK by 11.6% during the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,885 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on OKE shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of ONEOK from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.67.

Shares of NYSE OKE opened at $64.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.21, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.94. ONEOK, Inc. has a one year low of $30.15 and a one year high of $66.78. The company’s fifty day moving average is $59.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.95.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 23.92%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.935 per share. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 116.88%.

ONEOK Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

