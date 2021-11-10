Invesco Ltd. Lowers Stock Position in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Invesco Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 745,642 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 101,868 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Littelfuse were worth $189,983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LFUS. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Littelfuse by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,241 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,356,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its position in Littelfuse by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Littelfuse by 53.8% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 123 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Littelfuse by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 162 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Littelfuse by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 9,559 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,436,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. 92.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LFUS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $283.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $315.00 price objective on shares of Littelfuse in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th.

In related news, Director T J. Chung sold 3,427 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.47, for a total transaction of $1,094,823.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Nathan Zommer sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.44, for a total transaction of $706,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,700 shares of company stock worth $8,503,676. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LFUS opened at $324.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 2.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $284.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $268.37. The stock has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.71, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.20. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 1-year low of $213.00 and a 1-year high of $324.60.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $3.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.80. The company had revenue of $539.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $518.81 million. Littelfuse had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 17.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.16 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 12.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.12%.

Littelfuse Profile

Littelfuse, Inc engages in the manufacture of technologies in circuit protection, power control and sensing. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Automotive, and Industrial. The Electronics segment includes the broadest and deepest portfolio of overvoltage and overcurrent solutions.

