Invesco Ltd. Raises Holdings in JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY)

Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,813,563 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,085 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 3.54% of JOYY worth $185,610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of YY. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in JOYY in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of JOYY during the first quarter worth $55,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of JOYY during the first quarter worth $105,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of JOYY during the second quarter worth $132,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in shares of JOYY by 79.6% during the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,549 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.63% of the company’s stock.

YY opened at $48.89 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. JOYY Inc. has a one year low of $39.11 and a one year high of $148.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.45 and a beta of 0.82.

JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The information services provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.06). JOYY had a return on equity of 1.26% and a net margin of 6.27%. The firm had revenue of $661.71 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that JOYY Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. JOYY’s dividend payout ratio is currently 122.29%.

YY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Benchmark lowered their price target on JOYY from $165.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on JOYY from $141.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded JOYY from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered JOYY from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $99.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.17.

JOYY, Inc engages in managing a communication social platform, which enables users to join real-time online group activities through voice, text, and video. Its services include music and entertainment, online games, online dating, live game broadcasting, online education, and advertising. It operates through following segments: Live Streaming, Online Games, Membership and Others.

