Invesque (TSE:IVQ.U) Stock Price Up 0.5%

Invesque Inc (TSE:IVQ.U)’s stock price rose 0.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$1.88 and last traded at C$1.88. Approximately 3,078 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 12,699 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.87.

IVQ.U has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Invesque from C$2.75 to C$2.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. National Bankshares decreased their price target on Invesque from C$2.75 to C$2.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th.

The business has a fifty day moving average of C$2.01 and a 200 day moving average of C$2.58. The firm has a market cap of C$105.42 million and a P/E ratio of -0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 359.54.

Invesque Inc operates as a real estate investment company in Canada and the United States. The company invests in health care and senior living properties, such as post-acute transitional care, long-term care, memory care, assisted living, independent living, and medical office properties. As of December 31, 2018, it owns a portfolio of 98 health care and senior living properties.

