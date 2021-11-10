Investors Buy Large Volume of ZIX Put Options (NASDAQ:ZIXI)

Zix Co. (NASDAQ:ZIXI) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Traders purchased 9,541 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 3,960% compared to the typical volume of 235 put options.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ZIXI shares. Northland Securities downgraded shares of ZIX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of ZIX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Tuesday. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.50 target price on shares of ZIX in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Wedbush downgraded shares of ZIX from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of ZIX in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ZIX presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.25.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of ZIX by 59.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,663 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,731 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ZIX during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of ZIX during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in ZIX during the second quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in ZIX by 20.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,822 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZIXI opened at $8.50 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.91. ZIX has a 52-week low of $6.35 and a 52-week high of $10.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.34. The company has a market capitalization of $483.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.20.

ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The software maker reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15. The company had revenue of $64.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.18 million. ZIX had a positive return on equity of 70.86% and a negative net margin of 3.85%. The business’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ZIX will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

ZIX Company Profile

Zix Corp. engages in the provision of an email encryption and security solutions. It offers Secure Cloud, a suite of productivity, security, and compliance solutions. Its products include ZixEncrypt, ZixProtech, ZixMail, ZixArchive, and ZixOne. The firm serves the financial services, healthcare, legal, real estate and title, government, information technology, and manufacturing industries.

