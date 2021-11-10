Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $229.81. Investors Title shares last traded at $229.81, with a volume of 3,189 shares trading hands.

The company has a market cap of $443.95 million, a P/E ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $191.20.

Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported $7.63 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $81.42 million for the quarter. Investors Title had a net margin of 20.51% and a return on equity of 30.10%.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $18.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This is a positive change from Investors Title’s previous None dividend of $15.44. Investors Title’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.39%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ITIC. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Investors Title by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 450 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Investors Title by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $764,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Investors Title by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,296 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,535,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Investors Title by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 2,375 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Investors Title by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,551 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.94% of the company’s stock.

Investors Title Company Profile (NASDAQ:ITIC)

Investors Title Co operates as a holding company, which engages in the issuance of residential and commercial title insurance. It provides tax-deferred real property exchange services through its subsidiaries, Investors Title Exchange Corporation (ITEC) and Investors Title Accommodation Corporation (ITAC); investment management and trust services to individuals, trusts and other entities through its subsidiary Investors Trust Company (Investors Trust); and management services to title insurance agencies through its subsidiary, Investors Title Management Services (ITMS).

