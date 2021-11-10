iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI) Shares Sold by Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lowered its position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI) by 0.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 88,088 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 438 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF were worth $4,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,113,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $245,000. HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 50.0% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 18.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,648,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $447,022,000 after buying an additional 1,527,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $134,000.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $39.76 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.70. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $37.46 and a 12 month high of $54.53.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

