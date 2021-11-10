iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Shares Sold by Veracity Capital LLC

Veracity Capital LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,410 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $1,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 5,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,860,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 22,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,274,000 after buying an additional 1,356 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC increased its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 2,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,448,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,138,000 after buying an additional 161,128 shares during the period.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $107.07. 10,893 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,065,716. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.94. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 1-year low of $79.82 and a 1-year high of $107.91.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $0.319 per share. This is a boost from iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%.

