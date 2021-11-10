iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCV) Stock Price Down 0.1%

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCV)’s stock price dropped 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $67.85 and last traded at $67.98. Approximately 27,058 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 46% from the average daily volume of 18,525 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.02.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.87.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.363 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000.

