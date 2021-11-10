iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Reaches New 1-Year High at $122.85

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $122.85 and last traded at $122.75, with a volume of 12586 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $121.54.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.85.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

