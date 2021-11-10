iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE) Hits New 1-Year High at $32.58

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $32.58 and last traded at $32.47, with a volume of 47798 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.92.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.27.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,631,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,273,000 after acquiring an additional 4,091,030 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $123,422,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 5,089.6% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 3,335,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,617,000 after acquiring an additional 3,271,207 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 154.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,825,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,578,000 after acquiring an additional 2,929,924 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,761,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,696,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347,142 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

