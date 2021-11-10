Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Makes New Investment in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 168 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 73.2% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 272 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Mirati Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $201,000. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Mirati Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $208,000. Old Well Partners LLC acquired a new position in Mirati Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 43.4% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,308 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $202.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $193.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $205.00 to $203.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Mirati Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.92.

MRTX stock opened at $167.84 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $172.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $163.01. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.46 and a fifty-two week high of $249.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.89 and a beta of 1.26.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.55) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.87) by $1.32. The firm had revenue of $71.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 528.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.96) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. will post -11.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mirati Therapeutics Profile

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage oncology company, which engages in the development of novel therapeutics. The firm’s products targets the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer. Its clinical pipeline consists of Adagrasib, MRTX1133, and Sitravatinib. The company was founded on December 13, 1995 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

