Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Purchases Shares of 1,933 MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,933 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in shares of MicroVision during the second quarter valued at about $5,832,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of MicroVision during the first quarter valued at about $5,042,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of MicroVision during the second quarter valued at about $87,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of MicroVision during the second quarter valued at about $1,474,000. Finally, ACG Wealth acquired a new position in shares of MicroVision during the second quarter valued at about $168,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.74% of the company’s stock.

Get MicroVision alerts:

MVIS opened at $9.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 13.11 and a quick ratio of 13.09. MicroVision, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.78 and a fifty-two week high of $28.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of -43.71 and a beta of 3.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.98 and its 200 day moving average is $14.21.

MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The electronics maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). MicroVision had a negative return on equity of 38.25% and a negative net margin of 1,460.44%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that MicroVision, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

MVIS has been the topic of several research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of MicroVision in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MicroVision from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th.

About MicroVision

MicroVision, Inc engages in the development of laser beam scanning technology. It offers its product under the PicoP brand. PicoP scanning technology has addressing the following market segments Interactive and non-interactive projected displays, 3D Perceptive LiDAR sensing for consumer electronics, Augmented/Mixed Reality (AR/MR) and 3D Perceptive LiDAR sensing for automotive active collision avoidance.

Featured Story: Return On Assets

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MVIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS).

Receive News & Ratings for MicroVision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroVision and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.