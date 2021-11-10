Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:IVAN) Shares Sold by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lowered its position in Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:IVAN) by 43.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,637 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,443 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition worth $525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. grew its holdings in Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 65,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth $2,034,000. Berkley W R Corp purchased a new position in shares of Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $148,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $612,000. Finally, Yaupon Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $584,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition alerts:

Shares of IVAN opened at $10.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 6.12 and a current ratio of 6.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.03. Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.50 and a twelve month high of $11.47.

Separately, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.

Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition Profile

Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:IVAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.