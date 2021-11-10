J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.29 Billion

Equities analysts expect J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) to announce $3.29 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for J.B. Hunt Transport Services’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.18 billion to $3.40 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services posted sales of $2.74 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th.

On average, analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will report full year sales of $11.98 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.86 billion to $12.08 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $13.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.55 billion to $13.68 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover J.B. Hunt Transport Services.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The transportation company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 24.36%. The company’s revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $203.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $154.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $169.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:JBHT traded down $0.90 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $194.38. 2,709 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 597,594. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $180.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $172.98. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a one year low of $121.85 and a one year high of $201.09. The stock has a market cap of $20.41 billion, a PE ratio of 31.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.09.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.05%.

In related news, EVP Stuart Lockard Scott sold 1,757 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.34, for a total value of $322,128.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,570,913.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Darren P. Field sold 1,000 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.44, for a total transaction of $196,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,507 shares of company stock worth $853,866 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 132.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. now owns 307 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC increased its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 75.9% during the 3rd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 445 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. 72.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

