J D Wetherspoon (LON:JDW) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

J D Wetherspoon (LON:JDW)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a report issued on Wednesday, Digital Look reports.

J D Wetherspoon stock opened at GBX 971.60 ($12.69) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 522.47. The company has a market capitalization of £1.25 billion and a P/E ratio of -6.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,046.34 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2,119.51. J D Wetherspoon has a twelve month low of GBX 910 ($11.89) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,640.15 ($21.43).

In related news, insider John Hutson sold 6,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,069 ($13.97), for a total value of £71,783.35 ($93,785.41).

J D Wetherspoon plc owns and operates pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates 875 pubs and 58 hotels. The company was founded in 1979 and is based in Watford, the United Kingdom.

