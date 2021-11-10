Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) Price Target Cut to $174.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $192.00 to $174.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 9.41% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on JKHY. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $171.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Compass Point raised their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.14.

JKHY opened at $159.04 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.77 billion, a PE ratio of 38.60, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.59. Jack Henry & Associates has a 1-year low of $141.65 and a 1-year high of $179.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $167.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $166.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The technology company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $488.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $489.98 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.72% and a return on equity of 21.77%. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Jack Henry & Associates news, Director Thomas Hampton Jr. Wilson acquired 169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $175.12 per share, with a total value of $29,595.28. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 376.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 162 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 84.0% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 219 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 247 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, RE Advisers Corp purchased a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. 90.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment focuses on core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

