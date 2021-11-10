James Barham Sells 49,441 Shares of River and Mercantile Group PLC (LON:RIV) Stock

River and Mercantile Group PLC (LON:RIV) insider James Barham sold 49,441 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 273 ($3.57), for a total value of £134,973.93 ($176,344.30).

River and Mercantile Group stock traded down GBX 3 ($0.04) during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 273 ($3.57). The company had a trading volume of 27,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,581. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 241.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 223.51. River and Mercantile Group PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 147 ($1.92) and a 1-year high of GBX 301 ($3.93). The firm has a market capitalization of £233.29 million and a PE ratio of 28.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 2.83.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th will be paid a GBX 3.32 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a yield of 1.23%. River and Mercantile Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.91%.

River and Mercantile Group PLC is an asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm engages in advisory, fiduciary management, long-term asset management, pension funds, derivative solutions, and equity solutions. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The firm uses a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis to make its investments.

