Jayshree Ullal Sells 23,000 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Stock

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 23,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.00, for a total transaction of $11,983,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Jayshree Ullal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 8th, Jayshree Ullal sold 24,000 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $530.50, for a total transaction of $12,732,000.00.

On Wednesday, November 3rd, Jayshree Ullal sold 23,000 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.03, for a total transaction of $11,293,690.00.

On Monday, November 1st, Jayshree Ullal sold 21,500 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $408.58, for a total transaction of $8,784,470.00.

On Thursday, October 28th, Jayshree Ullal sold 20,000 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.49, for a total transaction of $8,069,800.00.

On Tuesday, October 26th, Jayshree Ullal sold 17,500 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.17, for a total transaction of $6,950,475.00.

On Monday, October 18th, Jayshree Ullal sold 17,000 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.93, for a total transaction of $6,696,810.00.

On Friday, October 15th, Jayshree Ullal sold 16,500 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.88, for a total transaction of $6,515,520.00.

On Wednesday, October 13th, Jayshree Ullal sold 13,500 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.81, for a total transaction of $5,154,435.00.

On Wednesday, August 25th, Jayshree Ullal sold 13,500 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.75, for a total transaction of $5,072,625.00.

On Monday, August 23rd, Jayshree Ullal sold 39 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.72, for a total transaction of $14,497.08.

Shares of ANET stock opened at $531.36 on Wednesday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $255.67 and a 12 month high of $536.54. The stock has a market cap of $40.82 billion, a PE ratio of 53.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $387.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $367.08.

Shares of Arista Networks are going to split on Thursday, November 18th. The 4-1 split was announced on Tuesday, November 2nd. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Wednesday, November 17th.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The technology company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.23. Arista Networks had a net margin of 28.30% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The firm had revenue of $748.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $738.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 9.25 earnings per share for the current year.

ANET has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $378.00 to $451.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $363.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $379.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $400.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $441.15.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ANET. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 319,893 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $96,568,000 after buying an additional 8,962 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,113,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,046 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,711 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 22,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,883,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.62% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System(EOS) a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

