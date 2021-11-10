Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) a €109.00 Price Target

HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) has been given a €109.00 ($128.24) price objective by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 27.22% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on HFG. Berenberg Bank set a €100.00 ($117.65) target price on HelloFresh in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €103.60 ($121.88) target price on HelloFresh in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €107.00 ($125.88) target price on HelloFresh in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €85.00 ($100.00) price target on HelloFresh in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €51.50 ($60.59) price target on HelloFresh in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HelloFresh presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €92.01 ($108.25).

Shares of HelloFresh stock opened at €85.68 ($100.80) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.23, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €83.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €80.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.87 billion and a P/E ratio of 45.67. HelloFresh has a one year low of €38.02 ($44.73) and a one year high of €97.38 ($114.56).

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as add-ons, such as soups, snacks, fruit boxes, desserts, ready-made meals, and seasonal boxes. It also sells meal-kits through vending machines.

