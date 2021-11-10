Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) a €170.00 Price Target

Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) received a €170.00 ($200.00) price objective from Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target points to a potential downside of 8.46% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on VOW3. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €301.00 ($354.12) target price on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €310.00 ($364.71) target price on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Warburg Research set a €265.00 ($311.76) target price on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Nord/LB set a €225.00 ($264.71) target price on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €235.00 ($276.47) target price on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €262.14 ($308.40).

ETR:VOW3 opened at €185.72 ($218.49) on Monday. Volkswagen has a 1 year low of €135.66 ($159.60) and a 1 year high of €252.20 ($296.71). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €193.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is €206.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.30 billion and a PE ratio of 5.28.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles and engines, and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

