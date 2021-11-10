Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2023 earnings estimates for Altria Group in a report released on Tuesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst O. Bennett now forecasts that the company will earn $5.36 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $5.30. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Altria Group’s FY2024 earnings at $5.81 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.08 EPS.
Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $5.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.73 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 422.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.19 EPS.
MO opened at $44.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67. Altria Group has a 12-month low of $38.48 and a 12-month high of $52.59.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the second quarter worth $26,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 120.0% during the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 79.6% during the second quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 182.7% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 622 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. 59.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.01%. This is a boost from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 243.24%.
About Altria Group
Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.
