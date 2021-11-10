Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2023 earnings estimates for Altria Group in a report released on Tuesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst O. Bennett now forecasts that the company will earn $5.36 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $5.30. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Altria Group’s FY2024 earnings at $5.81 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.08 EPS.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $5.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.73 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 422.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.19 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Altria Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Altria Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Altria Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.13.

MO opened at $44.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67. Altria Group has a 12-month low of $38.48 and a 12-month high of $52.59.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the second quarter worth $26,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 120.0% during the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 79.6% during the second quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 182.7% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 622 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. 59.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.01%. This is a boost from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 243.24%.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

