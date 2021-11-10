Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 30th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th.
Jefferies Financial Group has increased its dividend by 84.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Jefferies Financial Group has a dividend payout ratio of 27.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Jefferies Financial Group to earn $3.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.6%.
JEF stock opened at $42.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17. The company has a market capitalization of $10.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 1.47. Jefferies Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $22.20 and a fifty-two week high of $44.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.51 and a 200-day moving average of $35.31.
In other news, President Brian P. Friedman sold 293,561 shares of Jefferies Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.82, for a total transaction of $12,863,843.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 17.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on JEF shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Jefferies Financial Group from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Jefferies Financial Group in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company.
Jefferies Financial Group Company Profile
Jefferies Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management; Merchant Banking; and Corporate segments. The Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management segment consists of investments in Jefferies Group.
