Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 30th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th.

Jefferies Financial Group has increased its dividend by 84.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Jefferies Financial Group has a dividend payout ratio of 27.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Jefferies Financial Group to earn $3.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.6%.

JEF stock opened at $42.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17. The company has a market capitalization of $10.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 1.47. Jefferies Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $22.20 and a fifty-two week high of $44.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.51 and a 200-day moving average of $35.31.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 20.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Jefferies Financial Group will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, President Brian P. Friedman sold 293,561 shares of Jefferies Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.82, for a total transaction of $12,863,843.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 17.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on JEF shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Jefferies Financial Group from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Jefferies Financial Group in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company.

Jefferies Financial Group Company Profile

Jefferies Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management; Merchant Banking; and Corporate segments. The Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management segment consists of investments in Jefferies Group.

