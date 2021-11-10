Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON)

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Monday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Raycroft now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $1.02 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.08. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for TRACON Pharmaceuticals’ FY2025 earnings at $2.57 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TRACON Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.80.

TCON opened at $3.49 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $67.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 1.72. TRACON Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $3.21 and a 1-year high of $12.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.94.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.06). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.38) earnings per share.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 74.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,759 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 3,737 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 367.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,972 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 7,052 shares during the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 21.4% in the second quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 17,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $113,000. Finally, CSS LLC IL increased its position in TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 71.3% during the first quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 14,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.32% of the company’s stock.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for cancer, ophthalmic, and fibrotic diseases. Its products include TRC105, an anti-endoglin antibody for the treatment of solid tumor types; TRC205 created for the treatment of fibrotic diseases; and TRC102, a small molecule that is in clinical development made for lung cancer and glioblastoma.

