Jefferies Group LLC Acquires Shares of 17,055 PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 17,055 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,895,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 27.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 169,739 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $19,158,000 after buying an additional 36,888 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 1.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,305,210 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $196,121,000 after buying an additional 19,269 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 15.1% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,714 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after buying an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 24.9% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,858 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the first quarter valued at $2,848,000. 78.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PPG traded up $1.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $162.59. 5,659 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,310,345. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $132.10 and a 52 week high of $182.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $38.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $154.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $165.10.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.10. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 27.62% and a net margin of 8.71%. The business had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. PPG Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 6.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.66%.

PPG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho raised their target price on PPG Industries from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on PPG Industries from $188.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on PPG Industries from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on PPG Industries from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $163.36 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PPG Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.33.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment comprises of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

