Jefferies Group LLC Has $2.49 Million Stock Holdings in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE)

Jefferies Group LLC trimmed its position in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) by 50.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,071 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,069 shares during the quarter. Jefferies Group LLC’s holdings in NICE were worth $2,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in NICE by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 447,788 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $110,810,000 after buying an additional 76,387 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in NICE by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 1,903 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in NICE by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,977 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,676,000 after buying an additional 7,220 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management grew its holdings in NICE by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 62,107 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,369,000 after buying an additional 2,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. grew its holdings in shares of NICE by 94.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 76,786 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,001,000 after purchasing an additional 37,305 shares in the last quarter. 62.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NICE stock traded up $2.38 on Wednesday, hitting $290.36. 1,035 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 278,308. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.93. NICE Ltd. has a 12 month low of $211.25 and a 12 month high of $304.50. The stock has a market cap of $18.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $282.54 and a 200 day moving average of $260.83.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NICE. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on NICE from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup increased their target price on NICE from $320.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered NICE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on NICE from $302.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $301.14.

NICE Company Profile

NICE Ltd. engages in the provision of enterprise software solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Customer Interactions Solutions, Security Solutions, and Financial Crime and Compliance Solutions. The Customer Interactions Solutions segment provides suites such as compliance and risk, workforce optimization, operational efficiency, customer experience, and sales and retention.

