Jefferies Group LLC Lowers Position in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW)

Jefferies Group LLC decreased its position in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 142,096 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,230 shares during the quarter. Jefferies Group LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust were worth $2,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 418.0% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,067 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,668 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust during the second quarter worth about $89,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust during the second quarter worth about $182,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust during the first quarter worth about $238,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its position in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 21.6% during the first quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 19,264 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 3,424 shares during the last quarter.

BLW traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.23. 60,463 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,356. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.10. BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust has a 1-year low of $14.95 and a 1-year high of $17.64.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $0.098 dividend. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th.

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded on July 13, 2003 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

