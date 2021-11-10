Jefferies Group LLC Sells 135,727 Shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

Jefferies Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) by 69.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 135,727 shares during the quarter. Jefferies Group LLC’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $2,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELAN. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the 2nd quarter worth $426,914,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 12.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,779,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,622,789,000 after buying an additional 5,006,187 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 265.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,300,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,647,000 after buying an additional 3,123,293 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 6,838.5% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,786,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,064,000 after buying an additional 2,746,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Elanco Animal Health in the second quarter valued at about $85,072,000. 98.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Elanco Animal Health alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on ELAN. Zacks Investment Research raised Elanco Animal Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Elanco Animal Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.38.

Shares of NYSE:ELAN traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.98. 24,022 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,072,127. The stock has a market cap of $15.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 12-month low of $27.33 and a 12-month high of $37.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.62.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 5.79% and a negative net margin of 14.56%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Elanco Animal Health Inc bought 45,508,938 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.25 per share, for a total transaction of $420,957,676.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.11% of the company’s stock.

Elanco Animal Health Company Profile

Elanco Animal Health, Inc engages in the innovation, development, manufacture and market products for companion and food animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine.

Recommended Story: What is an overbought condition?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Elanco Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elanco Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.