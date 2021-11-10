Jefferies Group LLC Sells 23,161 Shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Jefferies Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 20.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,289 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 23,161 shares during the quarter. Jefferies Group LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $1,788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp increased its holdings in Ares Capital by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 5,555,092 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $108,824,000 after buying an additional 111,157 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Ares Capital by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 4,285,310 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $83,949,000 after buying an additional 26,619 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Ares Capital by 92.4% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,681,525 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $72,121,000 after buying an additional 1,768,073 shares during the period. CCLA Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in Ares Capital by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd now owns 3,211,616 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $62,942,000 after buying an additional 13,744 shares during the period. Finally, Ares Management LLC increased its holdings in Ares Capital by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 1,450,249 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $28,410,000 after buying an additional 142,685 shares during the period. 29.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ARCC. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $22.00 to $22.75 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.22.

NASDAQ ARCC traded up $0.14 on Wednesday, hitting $21.03. 15,194 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,759,680. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.02. The company has a market cap of $9.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Ares Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $15.20 and a 1-year high of $21.74.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The investment management company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $442.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $431.01 million. Ares Capital had a net margin of 90.29% and a return on equity of 10.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.80%. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.81%.

Ares Capital Company Profile

Ares Capital Corp is a closed-end non-diversified management investment company. The fund targets companies operating in the fields of Health Care Services, Software & Services, Consumer Durables & Apparel, Energy, Food & Beverage, and Retail. It provides financing for buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, restructurings, rescue financing, growth capital and general refinancing.

