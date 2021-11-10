JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) Vice Chairman Roderick Wendt Sells 17,350 Shares

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) Vice Chairman Roderick Wendt sold 17,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total transaction of $472,787.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

JELD-WEN stock opened at $26.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 2.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.64. JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.34 and a 12 month high of $31.47.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. JELD-WEN had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 18.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of JELD-WEN during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its stake in JELD-WEN by 46.2% during the 3rd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in shares of JELD-WEN during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of JELD-WEN in the first quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 12.3% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 79.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on JELD shares. Zacks Investment Research cut JELD-WEN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Wolfe Research downgraded JELD-WEN from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. TheStreet upgraded JELD-WEN from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of JELD-WEN from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of JELD-WEN from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, JELD-WEN presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.63.

JELD-WEN Company Profile

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of doors, windows, and related products. It designs, produces, and distributes interior and exterior doors, wood, vinyl, aluminum windows, and related products for construction, repair, and remodeling of residential homes and non-residential buildings.

