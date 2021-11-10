Jennifer Bealer Sells 22,125 Shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Stock

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) EVP Jennifer Bealer sold 22,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.79, for a total value of $1,455,603.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Jennifer Bealer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 5th, Jennifer Bealer sold 10,090 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.39, for a total value of $659,785.10.

On Monday, October 25th, Jennifer Bealer sold 2,688 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.99, for a total value of $172,005.12.

On Friday, September 24th, Jennifer Bealer sold 21,291 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $1,362,624.00.

Shares of NASDAQ PGNY opened at $64.93 on Wednesday. Progyny, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.22 and a twelve month high of $68.32. The firm has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.15 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.57 and a 200 day moving average of $57.46.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $122.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.52 million. Progyny had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 29.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Progyny from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Progyny in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Progyny from $65.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Progyny from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Progyny presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.33.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Progyny during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Progyny in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Progyny by 67.7% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Progyny in the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Progyny in the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.61% of the company’s stock.

Progyny Company Profile

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

