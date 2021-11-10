Jennifer Bealer Sells 22,125 Shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Stock

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) EVP Jennifer Bealer sold 22,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.79, for a total value of $1,455,603.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Jennifer Bealer also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, November 5th, Jennifer Bealer sold 10,090 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.39, for a total value of $659,785.10.
- On Monday, October 25th, Jennifer Bealer sold 2,688 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.99, for a total value of $172,005.12.
- On Friday, September 24th, Jennifer Bealer sold 21,291 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $1,362,624.00.
Shares of NASDAQ PGNY opened at $64.93 on Wednesday. Progyny, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.22 and a twelve month high of $68.32. The firm has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.15 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.57 and a 200 day moving average of $57.46.
Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Progyny from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Progyny in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Progyny from $65.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Progyny from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Progyny presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.33.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Progyny during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Progyny in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Progyny by 67.7% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Progyny in the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Progyny in the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.61% of the company’s stock.
Progyny Company Profile
Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.
