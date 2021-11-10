JMP Group LLC (JMP) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 12th

JMP Group LLC (NYSE:JMP) declared a dividend on Thursday, November 4th, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, November 17th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This is a boost from JMP Group’s previous dividend of $0.04.

JMP Group has a payout ratio of 22.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect JMP Group to earn $0.70 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.9%.

Shares of JMP opened at $7.70 on Wednesday. JMP Group has a 52-week low of $2.42 and a 52-week high of $8.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.06. The company has a market cap of $153.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.94.

In related news, major shareholder Wedbush Securities Inc bought 3,914 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.85 per share, with a total value of $26,810.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Glenn H. Tongue sold 10,000 shares of JMP Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.45, for a total value of $74,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 220,198 shares in the company, valued at $1,640,475.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have purchased 16,259 shares of company stock worth $113,978. 59.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in JMP Group stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in JMP Group LLC (NYSE:JMP) by 291.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,252 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.10% of JMP Group worth $123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.31% of the company’s stock.

JMP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded JMP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. TheStreet raised JMP Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Barrington Research downgraded JMP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th.

JMP Group Company Profile

JMP Group LLC provides investment banking, sales and trading, and equity research services to corporate and institutional clients, and alternative asset management products and services to institutional investors and high net-worth individuals. It operates through three segments: Broker-Dealer, Asset Management, and Investment.

