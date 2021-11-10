JMP Securities Increases Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) Price Target to $30.00

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) had its price target increased by JMP Securities from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “market outperform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 12.23% from the stock’s current price.

OPRT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on Oportun Financial from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Oportun Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Oportun Financial in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:OPRT opened at $26.73 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.82. Oportun Financial has a fifty-two week low of $15.27 and a fifty-two week high of $27.47. The company has a market capitalization of $758.81 million, a PE ratio of 19.37 and a beta of 1.27.

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.47. Oportun Financial had a return on equity of 19.91% and a net margin of 7.27%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Oportun Financial will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Jonathan Aaron Coblentz sold 2,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $51,969.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 63,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,619,479.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Patrick Kirscht sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.63, for a total value of $49,260.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 142,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,520,661.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,205 shares of company stock worth $459,185 in the last ninety days. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Oportun Financial by 1.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,736,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,486,000 after buying an additional 42,644 shares during the period. Ashford Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Oportun Financial by 2.2% in the second quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,303,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,115,000 after buying an additional 28,370 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Oportun Financial by 5.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,044,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,915,000 after buying an additional 49,449 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Oportun Financial by 473.7% in the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,042,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,884,000 after buying an additional 860,899 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Oportun Financial by 0.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 468,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,382,000 after buying an additional 3,908 shares during the period. 70.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oportun Financial Company Profile

Oportun Financial Corporation provides financial services in the United States. It offers personal loans, auto loans, and credit cards. The company serves customers online and over-the-phone, as well as through retail locations. Oportun Financial Corporation was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.

