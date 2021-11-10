John Dennis Mcmahon Sells 41,090 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Stock

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 41,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.93, for a total value of $14,707,343.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

John Dennis Mcmahon also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Snowflake alerts:

On Tuesday, October 5th, John Dennis Mcmahon sold 41,090 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.44, for a total value of $11,975,269.60.

On Tuesday, September 7th, John Dennis Mcmahon sold 41,090 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.00, for a total value of $12,696,810.00.

On Thursday, August 26th, John Dennis Mcmahon sold 20,330 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $6,099,000.00.

Shares of NYSE SNOW opened at $376.70 on Wednesday. Snowflake Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $184.71 and a fifty-two week high of $429.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $326.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $277.08. The firm has a market cap of $113.35 billion, a PE ratio of -123.51 and a beta of 1.55.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.11. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 15.26% and a negative net margin of 89.38%. The firm had revenue of $272.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.74 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SNOW. ICONIQ Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Snowflake by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC now owns 33,116,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,007,491,000 after buying an additional 126,552 shares during the last quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Snowflake by 239.5% during the 1st quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 32,221,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,387,649,000 after buying an additional 22,729,505 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Snowflake by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,898,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,602,396,000 after buying an additional 2,150,500 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Snowflake by 359.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,104,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,685,020,000 after buying an additional 8,688,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Snowflake by 169.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,829,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,670,361,000 after buying an additional 5,553,782 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.42% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on SNOW. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Snowflake from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. BTIG Research upgraded Snowflake from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $353.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Snowflake from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Loop Capital upped their price target on Snowflake from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Snowflake from $265.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.72.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

See Also: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.