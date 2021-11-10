Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC Grows Stock Position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 269,694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 35,256 shares during the period. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF comprises about 1.5% of Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC owned about 0.09% of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF worth $5,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PDBC. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 44.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,885,962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $342,734,000 after purchasing an additional 6,165,982 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 23,393.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 3,939,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $79,153,000 after purchasing an additional 3,923,155 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 213.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,417,627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $68,660,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325,970 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,490,390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $210,752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. lifted its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 196.7% in the 2nd quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 1,617,885 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072,601 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:PDBC traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $22.16. The stock had a trading volume of 64,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,622,394. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 12-month low of $13.85 and a 12-month high of $22.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.22.

