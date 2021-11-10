Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC Raises Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,041 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MUB. Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 14.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 34,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 4,449 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 127.7% during the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 353 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 61.0% during the second quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of MUB stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $116.36. 16,016 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,250,427. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.86. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $115.12 and a 12-month high of $118.04.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

