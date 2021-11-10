Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC Sells 2,472 Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC lowered its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,483 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,472 shares during the period. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $1,006,000. Sage Capital Advisors llc bought a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $490,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 34,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,803,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 53.3% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,304,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,186,000 after acquiring an additional 453,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ifrah Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 16,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

SHV traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $110.45. The stock had a trading volume of 1,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,624,309. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $110.14 and a one year high of $110.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $110.46 and a 200-day moving average of $110.48.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

See Also: What is FinTech?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.