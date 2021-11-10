Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC Trims Stock Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC cut its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,355 shares of the company’s stock after selling 131 shares during the period. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 114,073,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,943,537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385,011 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 44,209,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,429,289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435,230 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 38,804,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,017,843,000 after acquiring an additional 3,348,929 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,293,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,044,871,000 after acquiring an additional 3,594,415 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,289,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,044,534,000 after acquiring an additional 3,832,086 shares during the period. 71.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 target price (up from $86.00) on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Sunday, October 10th. Argus raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Truist began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.16.

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $83.42. 210,370 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,535,353. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.89 and a twelve month high of $91.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.20. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 51.26%. The firm had revenue of $13.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 29,782 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.40, for a total transaction of $2,692,292.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 24,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.32, for a total transaction of $2,149,731.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 272,903 shares of company stock worth $24,071,708 in the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

