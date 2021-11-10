Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Price Target Cut to $84.00

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $85.00 to $84.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 9.93% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on JCI. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. HSBC lifted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $52.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson Controls International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.19.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Shares of JCI opened at $76.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Johnson Controls International has a one year low of $43.46 and a one year high of $76.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.42 billion, a PE ratio of 33.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.10.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.01. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 10.16%. The business had revenue of $6.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.42 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. Johnson Controls International’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Johnson Controls International will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Johnson Controls International by 69.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 246,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,906,000 after purchasing an additional 100,937 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,232,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Johnson Controls International by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 712,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,750,000 after purchasing an additional 110,337 shares during the period. American Investment Services Inc. bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Aspen Investment Management Inc grew its position in Johnson Controls International by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 14,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. 88.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of buildings products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

Further Reading: Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.