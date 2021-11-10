Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.12 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $2.12 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Johnson & Johnson’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.12 and the highest is $2.13. Johnson & Johnson posted earnings of $1.86 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 14%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, January 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will report full-year earnings of $9.78 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.67 to $9.81. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $10.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.43 to $10.57. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Johnson & Johnson.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.90% and a net margin of 19.55%. The firm had revenue of $23.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James reduced their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $183.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.78.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter valued at about $362,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 15,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,585,000 after buying an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 10,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after buying an additional 2,761 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,134,000. Finally, Hoylecohen LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 126,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,771,000 after buying an additional 30,109 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ traded up $1.76 on Wednesday, hitting $164.27. 6,223,496 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,003,420. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $142.86 and a 52 week high of $179.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $164.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $167.55. The company has a market cap of $432.46 billion, a PE ratio of 24.55, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.71.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.38%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

